Hariprasad warns of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka ahead of Ram Temple consecration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated for January 22, senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad stoked a controversy on Wednesday claiming that there is a possibility of “Godhra-like incident” in Karnataka in the run-up to the mega event.

“We are getting information that something like the Godhra massacre may happen in Karnataka. I can even give information. I can tell you that the heads of some organisations went to some states and instigated some BJP leaders. I cannot say that openly. They are doing it. They are instigating such acts,” the senior Congress leader alleged.

Speaking to the media, he said measures should be taken to prevent such an untoward incident happening in Karnataka ahead of the temple inauguration.

He said that the Congress government in Karnataka should provide protection to those travelling to Ayodhya and ensure that another Godhra-like massacre does not happen in Karnataka.

The former Rajya Sabha member claimed that there was a meeting in this regard in Odisha and that the State Government should inquire into the matter.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah refused to respond to Hariprasad saying, “I will not respond to such speculation.”

Former MP VS Ugrappa said, “BK Hariprasad is a senior leader and may have some information. I have no information on this. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can do anything because they are opportunists.”

“This is a political event. If it was a religious event, we would all go. If it was a religious event, religious leaders should have taken the leadership. Shankaracharya was the original guru. Similarly, if a guru had conducted it, it would have been a religious event. But it is happening under the leadership of ‘vishwa guru’ (Modi). I still don’t know what Modi’s religion is. Amit Shah said that he does not know anything about religion,” Hariprasad said, adding that it was all his personal opinions and nothing to do with the Congress.

Meanwhile, reacting to Hariprasad’s statements, BJP leaders, including former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, demanded the former’s immediate arrest.

