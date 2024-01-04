Shaping healthcare: A doctor’s perspective

Dr Vivek Jawali By

Express News Service

As we step into 2024, the expectations in the healthcare sector are substantial, and doctors play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative. The government, too, shoulders the responsibility of creating an environment that fosters a robust healthcare system.

Here are key areas that deserve attention:

Public health infra

Strengthening the public health infrastructure is imperative. Investments in building and maintaining healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas, are essential. Adequate funding should be allocated to upgrade existing infrastructure and ensure the availability of necessary medical equipment.

Healthcare workforce

The healthcare workforce is the backbone of the system. To meet the growing demands, the government should focus on expanding medical education, improving training facilities, and providing incentives to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals. This includes not only doctors but also nurses, paramedics, and support staff.

Dr Vivek Jawali

(Chief of Cardiothoracic Sciences,

Fortis Group of Hospitals)

Telemedicine integration

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine. In 2024, the government should work on formulating comprehensive guidelines for telehealth services, ensuring accessibility and affordability. This includes facilitating digital literacy among both healthcare providers and patients.

Innovation and research

Encouraging innovation and research is crucial for advancing medical practices. The government should foster an environment that supports medical research, offering grants and incentives for breakthrough discoveries. This will not only enhance patient care but also position India as a leader in medical advancements.

Mental health focus

Mental health has gained prominence, and rightly so. The government should prioritize mental health initiatives, ensuring that mental healthcare is integrated into primary healthcare services. This involves destigmatising mental health issues, increasing the number of mental health professionals, and providing accessible mental health services.

Surveillance, preparedness

The pandemic highlighted the need for robust disease surveillance systems. The government should invest in advanced technologies for early detection and monitoring of infectious diseases. Additionally, there should be a continuous focus on pandemic preparedness, with regular drills and stockpiling of essential medical supplies.

Affordable healthcare

Ensuring affordable healthcare for all is a cornerstone of a well-functioning healthcare system. The government should explore innovative financing models and insurance schemes to make quality healthcare accessible to every citizen. This includes addressing the pricing of essential drugs and medical procedures.

Health info technology

Adopting health information technology can streamline patient care, improve diagnostics, and enhance overall efficiency. The government should invest in electronic health records (EHRs) and interoperability standards to create a seamless healthcare experience and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Community engagement

Engaging communities in healthcare initiatives is essential for success. The government should encourage community-based programmes that focus on preventive care, health education, and awareness. This includes partnerships with local bodies, NGOs, and educational institutions.

Climate and health

Acknowledging the impact of climate change on public health is vital. The government should integrate climate considerations into healthcare policies, promote eco-friendly practices in healthcare facilities, and raise awareness about the health consequences of environmental issues. In conclusion, the expectations for healthcare in 2024 are high, and it requires a concerted effort from healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public. By addressing these key areas, the Indian government can contribute significantly to building a resilient and patient-centric healthcare system for years to come.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As we step into 2024, the expectations in the healthcare sector are substantial, and doctors play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative. The government, too, shoulders the responsibility of creating an environment that fosters a robust healthcare system. Here are key areas that deserve attention: Public health infra Strengthening the public health infrastructure is imperative. Investments in building and maintaining healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas, are essential. Adequate funding should be allocated to upgrade existing infrastructure and ensure the availability of necessary medical equipment. Healthcare workforce The healthcare workforce is the backbone of the system. To meet the growing demands, the government should focus on expanding medical education, improving training facilities, and providing incentives to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals. This includes not only doctors but also nurses, paramedics, and support staff.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Vivek Jawali (Chief of Cardiothoracic Sciences, Fortis Group of Hospitals)Telemedicine integration The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine. In 2024, the government should work on formulating comprehensive guidelines for telehealth services, ensuring accessibility and affordability. This includes facilitating digital literacy among both healthcare providers and patients. Innovation and research Encouraging innovation and research is crucial for advancing medical practices. The government should foster an environment that supports medical research, offering grants and incentives for breakthrough discoveries. This will not only enhance patient care but also position India as a leader in medical advancements. Mental health focus Mental health has gained prominence, and rightly so. The government should prioritize mental health initiatives, ensuring that mental healthcare is integrated into primary healthcare services. This involves destigmatising mental health issues, increasing the number of mental health professionals, and providing accessible mental health services. Surveillance, preparedness The pandemic highlighted the need for robust disease surveillance systems. The government should invest in advanced technologies for early detection and monitoring of infectious diseases. Additionally, there should be a continuous focus on pandemic preparedness, with regular drills and stockpiling of essential medical supplies. Affordable healthcare Ensuring affordable healthcare for all is a cornerstone of a well-functioning healthcare system. The government should explore innovative financing models and insurance schemes to make quality healthcare accessible to every citizen. This includes addressing the pricing of essential drugs and medical procedures. Health info technology Adopting health information technology can streamline patient care, improve diagnostics, and enhance overall efficiency. The government should invest in electronic health records (EHRs) and interoperability standards to create a seamless healthcare experience and facilitate data-driven decision-making. Community engagement Engaging communities in healthcare initiatives is essential for success. The government should encourage community-based programmes that focus on preventive care, health education, and awareness. This includes partnerships with local bodies, NGOs, and educational institutions. Climate and health Acknowledging the impact of climate change on public health is vital. The government should integrate climate considerations into healthcare policies, promote eco-friendly practices in healthcare facilities, and raise awareness about the health consequences of environmental issues. In conclusion, the expectations for healthcare in 2024 are high, and it requires a concerted effort from healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public. By addressing these key areas, the Indian government can contribute significantly to building a resilient and patient-centric healthcare system for years to come. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp