Srikant Poojari arrest: Karnataka BJP complains to Governor, plans protest

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP members on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Siddaramaiah government. BJP leaders and workers also staged a protest across the State on Wednesday.

BJP workers are now planning to protest outside Hubballi police station on January 9. State president BY Vijayendra and others met the Governor to submit the memorandum, stating that though the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner has labelled the arrest of a karsevak as a routine police procedure, it is a clear attempt to harass BJP activists and create an atmosphere of fear among Hindu activists and BJP workers. It is an attempt to create unrest in the Hindu community, he said, requesting the Governor to intervene and seek an explanation from the government.

Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah government is pursuing a policy of hatred against Hindu karyakarthas by reopening a 31-year-old case against Srikant Poojari, while the country is celebrating the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said.

BJP leaders, led by state party chief BY Vijayendra, protest against the arrest of Srikant Poojari, in Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

He also said the Congress’ anti-Hindu policy was spreading like the Covid virus. “Recently, Congress leader H Anjaneya made fun of Lord Shri Rama and now its the arrest of a karsevak in Hubballi.

On Wednesday, Congress leader BK Hariprasad gave a statement like a terrorist and Yathindra Siddaramaiah opposed Hindu Rashtra. This looks like a systematic conspiracy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.



