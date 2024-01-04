Home States Karnataka

Srikant Poojari arrest: Karnataka BJP complains to Governor, plans protest

Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah government is pursuing a policy of hatred against Hindu karyakarthas by reopening a 31-year-old case against Srikant Poojari.

Published: 04th January 2024 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

LoP R Ashoka interacts with the family members of Srikant Poojari in Hubballi on Wednesday | D Hemanth

LoP R Ashoka interacts with the family members of Srikant Poojari in Hubballi on Wednesday | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka BJP members on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Siddaramaiah government. BJP leaders and workers also staged a protest across the State on Wednesday. 

BJP workers are now planning to protest outside Hubballi police station on January 9. State president BY Vijayendra and others met the Governor to submit the memorandum, stating that though the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner has labelled the arrest of a karsevak as a routine police procedure, it is a clear attempt to harass BJP activists and create an atmosphere of fear among Hindu activists and BJP workers. It is an attempt to create unrest in the Hindu community, he said, requesting the Governor to intervene and seek an explanation from the government.

Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah government is pursuing a policy of hatred against Hindu karyakarthas by reopening a 31-year-old case against Srikant Poojari, while the country is celebrating the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said. 

BJP leaders, led by state party chief BY Vijayendra, protest against the arrest of Srikant Poojari, in Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

He also said the Congress’ anti-Hindu policy was spreading like the Covid virus. “Recently, Congress leader H Anjaneya made fun of Lord Shri Rama and now its the arrest of a karsevak in Hubballi. 

On Wednesday, Congress leader BK Hariprasad gave a statement like a terrorist and Yathindra Siddaramaiah opposed Hindu Rashtra. This looks like a systematic conspiracy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Karnataka BJP Siddaramaiah Thaawarchand Gehlot Srikant Poojari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp