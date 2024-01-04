Villager breaks Anganwadi assistant’s nose with sickle at village near Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A villager brutally attacked a senior Anganwadi assistant and broke her nose with a sickle at Basurte village near Belagavi after a few Anganwadi children urinated near his house located near the school.

The Anganwadi assistant, Sugandha Morey, who was attacked, was not aware that children were urinating near Gajanan Morey’s house.

During the lunch break on Monday, when children again went near Gajanan house, he got angry and confronted Sugandha, asking her why she was not stopping the children from urinating near his house. In a fit of anger, he brought a sickle from his house and took a swipe at Sugandha’s face, injuring her nose.

Accused yet to be arrested

She also sustained severe injuries on her forehead. Police Inspector Nandeshwar from Kakti police station, where an FIR has been filed, said the woman was rushed to hospital soon after the incident.

Other sources said Gajanan was angry that Anganwadi children were plucking flowers from his garden. Though the incident occurred on January 1, the police are yet to arrest the accused, they added.

While Sugandha’s condition is said to be serious, the police claimed she is out of danger.

