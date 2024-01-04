Home States Karnataka

Villager breaks Anganwadi assistant’s nose with sickle at village near Belagavi

Other sources said Gajanan was angry that Anganwadi children were plucking flowers from his garden. Though the incident occurred on January 1, the police are yet to arrest the accused, they added.

Published: 04th January 2024 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

attack, assault, clash

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A villager brutally attacked a senior Anganwadi assistant and broke her nose with a sickle at Basurte village near Belagavi after a few Anganwadi children urinated near his house located near the school. 

The Anganwadi assistant, Sugandha Morey, who was attacked, was not aware that children were urinating near Gajanan Morey’s house.

During the lunch break on Monday, when children again went near Gajanan house, he got angry and confronted Sugandha, asking her why she was not stopping the children from urinating near his house. In a fit of anger, he brought a sickle from his house and took a swipe at Sugandha’s face, injuring her nose. 

Accused yet to be arrested

She also sustained severe injuries on her forehead. Police Inspector Nandeshwar from Kakti police station, where an FIR has been filed, said the woman was rushed to hospital soon after the incident. 

Other sources said Gajanan was angry that Anganwadi children were plucking flowers from his garden. Though the incident occurred on January 1, the police are yet to arrest the accused, they added.

While Sugandha’s condition is said to be serious, the police claimed she is out of danger.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi assistant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp