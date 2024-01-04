Home States Karnataka

Woman on night shift at Bengaluru KIA missing

This is the second case of a woman going missing within one month, and the fourth missing person FIR filed at the airport police station in the past four months.

Published: 04th January 2024

Missing person

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 27-year-old woman, employed as a booking agent in a cab company in Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport, has been untraceable for the past four days. Her brother filed a complaint with Kempegowda Airport police station on Wednesday. 

According to police, Netra, a native of Tumakuru, was employed at WIT cab company and lived in a PG accommodation ‘Yamuna’ in Hunasamaranahalli, near the airport. “She called her family every day and spoke to them. On December 29, she called in the afternoon and told them she was on night duty that day. From December 30, her family did not receive any calls. When her family called, her phone was switched off. They assumed it had run out of charge. They called her on December 31 and got the same response. This got them worried,” a cop said. 

Netra’s brother, Mahesh Kumar, visited WIT on January 2 to check what happened. He learnt that Netra had left at 6am on December 29 after completing her night shift. He spoke to her friends and acquaintances but no one knew about her whereabouts. Kumar filed a ‘missing person’ FIR.

This is the second case of a woman going missing within one month, and the fourth missing person FIR filed at airport police station in the past four months. On December 3, 2023, the mother of a 22-year-old woman employed in the Cargo division of Indigo, filed a missing person FIR after she was untraceable.

On December 4, a man who flew from KIA to Bihar did not reach his destination and was said to have gone missing inside the airport. On September 17, 2023, a hairdresser who flew in from Delhi to take up a job, vanished from Terminal 1. 
 

