Datta Peetha case reopening is fake news: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday took a dig at a section of media that telecast the news that the government had reopened an old case against a Hindu activist, with regard to the destruction of a grave at Bababudangiri hills in Chikkamagaluru.

With the news spreading like wildfire and the opposition BJP going hammer and tongs against the Congress government, terming it “anti-Hindu”, the CM issued a statement, clarifying that it was false. “In some visual media, news that the case of destruction of a grave in Bababudangiri has been reopened is being circulated, which is wrong information and completely false news,” he said.

Uploading certain documents about the case on social media, he pointed out that the case was registered in 2017, following which the government was requested for permission for a hearing on March 19, 2020. The government had given permission on September 7, 2023, and on October 24, 2023, the chargesheet against the accused was submitted to court. Later, the court issued summons to the accused to appear before it on January 8, as part of the legal process, he explained.

“It is a natural legal process with no government interference. The media should not spread false news and incite people that the state government is going to re-investigate the case. The possibility of the media losing its credibility, and the law and order situation deteriorating due to such false news coverage cannot be ruled out. The media should be careful,” he suggested.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that the government has opened its “shop of hate” in Karnataka, which is known for peace and prosperity.

“The Tughlaq government, which had reopened the 31-year-old case in Hubballi, has reopened the Datta Peetha case, which was closed. Dear CM @siddaramaiah, our contempt for the anti-Hindu mentality of your dictatorship. Doing politics of hatred like this while holding a constitutional post is the height of abomination,” it posted on X.

Opposition leader R Ashoka said the BJP will not tolerate the Congress government as it has revived the 1992 case and arrested a karsevak, besides the seven-year-old Datta Peetha case.

“This government is acting as if it is on the brink of destruction. By reopening the Datta peetha case, Congress leaders have again shown their hatred for Hindus...” remarked CT Ravi, former BJP national general secretary.



