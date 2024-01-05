Home States Karnataka

Five held for selling infant in Hassan district

The SP added that Girija gave birth to a boy baby on November 15 at Hettur primary health centre in the same taluk, and sold the baby the very next day to Chikkamagaluru-based Usha, through Sumitra.

Published: 05th January 2024 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Sakleshpur Rural police have arrested five persons, including an Asha worker of the Hassan district Health and Family Welfare Department, for allegedly selling a newborn baby boy in Bykaravallie of Sakleshpur taluk recently.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha MS said that following a complaint by Kantharaj, a member of the district child welfare committee, the Sakleshpur Rural police arrested Girija, mother of the baby; Asha worker Sumitra; Usha, the woman who purchased the baby; coffee estate owner Subramani; and estate employee Srikanth. 

The SP added that Girija gave birth to a boy baby on November 15 at Hettur primary health centre in the same taluk, and sold the baby the very next day to Chikkamagaluru-based Usha, through Sumitra, who allegedly brokered the deal.

Following the tip-off, the police traced Usha to Chikkamagaluru and brought both her and the baby to Hassan on Wednesday. Later, the police handed over the baby and his mother to the mother and child care centre in Hassan.

It is learnt that Girija works at Subramani’s estate, according to police, who did not reveal further details

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newborn baby sold Sakleshpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp