Five held for selling infant in Hassan district

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Sakleshpur Rural police have arrested five persons, including an Asha worker of the Hassan district Health and Family Welfare Department, for allegedly selling a newborn baby boy in Bykaravallie of Sakleshpur taluk recently.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha MS said that following a complaint by Kantharaj, a member of the district child welfare committee, the Sakleshpur Rural police arrested Girija, mother of the baby; Asha worker Sumitra; Usha, the woman who purchased the baby; coffee estate owner Subramani; and estate employee Srikanth.

The SP added that Girija gave birth to a boy baby on November 15 at Hettur primary health centre in the same taluk, and sold the baby the very next day to Chikkamagaluru-based Usha, through Sumitra, who allegedly brokered the deal.

Following the tip-off, the police traced Usha to Chikkamagaluru and brought both her and the baby to Hassan on Wednesday. Later, the police handed over the baby and his mother to the mother and child care centre in Hassan.

It is learnt that Girija works at Subramani’s estate, according to police, who did not reveal further details

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HASSAN: Sakleshpur Rural police have arrested five persons, including an Asha worker of the Hassan district Health and Family Welfare Department, for allegedly selling a newborn baby boy in Bykaravallie of Sakleshpur taluk recently. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha MS said that following a complaint by Kantharaj, a member of the district child welfare committee, the Sakleshpur Rural police arrested Girija, mother of the baby; Asha worker Sumitra; Usha, the woman who purchased the baby; coffee estate owner Subramani; and estate employee Srikanth. The SP added that Girija gave birth to a boy baby on November 15 at Hettur primary health centre in the same taluk, and sold the baby the very next day to Chikkamagaluru-based Usha, through Sumitra, who allegedly brokered the deal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the tip-off, the police traced Usha to Chikkamagaluru and brought both her and the baby to Hassan on Wednesday. Later, the police handed over the baby and his mother to the mother and child care centre in Hassan. It is learnt that Girija works at Subramani’s estate, according to police, who did not reveal further details Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp