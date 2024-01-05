Home States Karnataka

I am Lord Ram’s devotee, says Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain

On the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the MLA slammed the BJP saying the saffron party was doing it to gain politically. Lord Ram is an emotion and not a commodity, he said.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress MLA from Ramanagara HA Iqbal Hussain on Thursday said he will celebrate ‘Ramotsava’ in the coming days. “We are committed to celebrating Ramotsava irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliations in a big way in my constituency,” Hussain told reporters here. Stating that Lord Ram is his family God and he is his devotee, the legislator said, “We worship every God.

When I was a student, we worshipped Saraswathi Lakshmi and Ganesha. We also perform puje to Lord Ram.” On the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the MLA slammed the BJP saying the saffron party was doing it to gain politically.”Some people do something for their political gain but Congress never uses God and religion to divide people.

Congress has an ideology, commitment and discipline, which I follow,” Hussain said, adding that Lord Ram is an emotion and not a commodity. “Our house has a puja room and we have Lord Ram in it. We don’t indulge in politics using religion,” he added.

