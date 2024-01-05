Home States Karnataka

IMD forecasts rain over coastal, south interior Karnataka

IMD Senior Scientist Prasad said that due to the formation of the systems, most parts of south-interior Karnataka and coastal districts are witnessing rain.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next four days. It has also issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and parts of South-interior Karnataka. According to IMD, there is a cyclonic circulation over south- east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep area.

There is also a trough running above the cyclonic circulation to south Karnataka in the lower troposphoric level. IMD Senior Scientist Prasad said that due to the formation of the systems, most parts of south-interior Karnataka and coastal districts are witnessing rain. He said the same will continue till the weekend. 

He added that parts of Bengaluru has been experiencing light drizzle. He said this will continue for the next couple of days. 

Prasad added that due to the cloud cover, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru will drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius. There will also be no fog till cloud cover clears. However, strong winds are expected to prevail during morning and evening hours.

