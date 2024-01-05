Karnataka: Demand for withdrawing cases against activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, which consists of farmers leaders, Kannada activists, and educationalists, has accused the State Government of trying to suppress the agitations by Kannada activists, farmers, Anganwadi workers, and guest lecturers. Before coming to power, CM Siddaramaiah used to speak about protests as an important part of democracy, but now his government is suppressing them, the samiti said.

Samiti leader Kuruburu Shantakumar said suppressing the protests by people fighting for language, land, and water is an anti-people move. “The government agencies that are responsible for the implementation of the use of Kannada have become inactive. Instead of ensuring that those agencies work efficiently, the government is suppressing the protests,” he said.

He urged the CM to take measures to immediately release arrested activists and withdraw false cases booked against them. Shantakumar said the CM should call a meeting of leaders of all associations to discuss the issue.

