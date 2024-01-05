‘Karnataka model’ on menu in AICC manifesto meet

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in a crucial AICC manifesto committee meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by former Union Minister P Chidambaram, also discussed the guarantees implemented by the Karnataka government and if the same strategy should be part of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also discussed the Congress’ Bharat Nyay Yatra to be taken out between Manipur and Maharashtra by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah presented his views and the effective implementation of the guarantees in Karnataka, said an informed source. “Though it was not a Karnataka-specific meeting, the leaders discussed formulating a manifesto that will appeal to the electorate across India. But the Karnataka and Telangana model, as Congress won both the states on the promise of the guarantees, were discussed,” the source added.

A separate meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in which CLP leaders and PCC presidents from different states participated. The procedure to select candidates, fielding party heavyweights to improve the chances of winning and a comprehensive strategy to tackle BJP over religious issues were discussed in the meeting. Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar gave their inputs.

The party’s preparedness in Karnataka was also discussed as ministers who worked as observers had already submitted their report on all 28 seats with a list of probable candidates. “The high command’s meeting is like a precursor to the meeting with ministers and legislators Shivakumar has called on January 10. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to pass on the message of the top brass to them,” a Congress leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, a few ministers of the Siddaramaiah cabinet who are likely to be fielded have started their groundwork. Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Rahim Khan, who have been shortlisted for the Bidar seat, will hold a meeting on January 8 to discuss with local Congress leaders, a source said.

Meanwhile, minister KH Muniyappa, who too camped in the national capital, has also sent feelers about his preparedness to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, there was no discussion on appointments to boards and corporations.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in a crucial AICC manifesto committee meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by former Union Minister P Chidambaram, also discussed the guarantees implemented by the Karnataka government and if the same strategy should be part of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also discussed the Congress’ Bharat Nyay Yatra to be taken out between Manipur and Maharashtra by party MP Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah presented his views and the effective implementation of the guarantees in Karnataka, said an informed source. “Though it was not a Karnataka-specific meeting, the leaders discussed formulating a manifesto that will appeal to the electorate across India. But the Karnataka and Telangana model, as Congress won both the states on the promise of the guarantees, were discussed,” the source added. A separate meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in which CLP leaders and PCC presidents from different states participated. The procedure to select candidates, fielding party heavyweights to improve the chances of winning and a comprehensive strategy to tackle BJP over religious issues were discussed in the meeting. Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar gave their inputs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party’s preparedness in Karnataka was also discussed as ministers who worked as observers had already submitted their report on all 28 seats with a list of probable candidates. “The high command’s meeting is like a precursor to the meeting with ministers and legislators Shivakumar has called on January 10. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to pass on the message of the top brass to them,” a Congress leader told TNIE. Meanwhile, a few ministers of the Siddaramaiah cabinet who are likely to be fielded have started their groundwork. Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Rahim Khan, who have been shortlisted for the Bidar seat, will hold a meeting on January 8 to discuss with local Congress leaders, a source said. Meanwhile, minister KH Muniyappa, who too camped in the national capital, has also sent feelers about his preparedness to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, there was no discussion on appointments to boards and corporations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp