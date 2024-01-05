Home States Karnataka

Min Rajanna once again bats for three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna  further went on to state that the BJP has appointed more than one DyCM in the three states where it won recently.

Published: 05th January 2024 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

KN Rajanna

 Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Thursday brought the issue of appointing three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka to the fore once again. “I still stand by what I said earlier. Three more DyCMs should be appointed to give representation to communities to ensure social justice,” the minister told reporters here.

He further went on to state that the BJP has appointed more than one DyCM in the three states where it won recently. He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting organised to review the government’s schemes ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Tumakuru on January 29.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is also Tumakuru district minister. “Ministers Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi have also spoken about the need for more DyCMs in the past. But the Congress high command has directed us not to discuss this in public.

But considering the political developments after the results of the Assembly polls held in five states recently, Karnataka needs three more DyCMs,” he added. Leaders from those communities that backed the Congress should be made DyCMs in Karnataka, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Rajanna BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp