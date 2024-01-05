Min Rajanna once again bats for three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Thursday brought the issue of appointing three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka to the fore once again. “I still stand by what I said earlier. Three more DyCMs should be appointed to give representation to communities to ensure social justice,” the minister told reporters here.

He further went on to state that the BJP has appointed more than one DyCM in the three states where it won recently. He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting organised to review the government’s schemes ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Tumakuru on January 29.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is also Tumakuru district minister. “Ministers Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi have also spoken about the need for more DyCMs in the past. But the Congress high command has directed us not to discuss this in public.

But considering the political developments after the results of the Assembly polls held in five states recently, Karnataka needs three more DyCMs,” he added. Leaders from those communities that backed the Congress should be made DyCMs in Karnataka, he said.

