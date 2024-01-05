Home States Karnataka

Parameshwara: No notice to Hariprasad over ‘Godhra-like incident’ statement 

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after senior Congress MLC and former Rajya Sabha member BK Hariprasad’s “Godhra-like incident in Karnataka” statement triggered a row, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that there is no proposal before the Home Department to issue notice to the former seeking an explanation. “If we start taking action solely based on statements, then we would end up issuing notices to a large number of people,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters here.

Reacting to Hariprasad’s statement, Parameshwara said that the government doesn’t have any information. “If a situation like that rises then our department (police) is capable of handling it. We will not let such things happen,” he said.  

On Wednesday, Hariprasad had stoked a controversy claiming that there is a possibility of “Godhra-like incident” in Karnataka in the run-up to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya When pointed to Hariprasad’s statement that he has information about a Godhra-like incident happening in Karnataka, including a meeting in Odisha, the minister said in case there is a need, information will be sought from Hariprasad. Parameshwara said as Hariprasad is a senior leader, he must have 
some information.

When asked if the Home Department will issue a notice to the senior MLC, Dr Parameshwara replied in negative. “This is a sensitive matter and our officials will look into it. We will handle it,” he said.

On former MLA Dr Yathindra’s statement that India cannot be made a Hindi Rashtra, the home minister said, “Daily one or the other person will be issuing some statement. I cannot answer every statement.”

