Adding deputy chief ministers from BC will benefit Congress in LS polls: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: While stating that it would be suitable to have more deputy chief ministers so as to give priority to different communities, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the Congress would benefit in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if equal importance is given to all the communities to meet their expectations.

Speaking to the media after meeting party leaders at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, Satish said the meeting discussed the need to have DyCMs belonging to Backward Classes and Minorities.

Satish, however, said it was the prerogative of the Congress high command to take a final call. Satish said no discussions were held on the need for a Dalit CM in the state.

He said discussions were held about the convention of oppressed sections at Chitradurga on January 28 and the SCs/STs meet in Davanagere in February.

