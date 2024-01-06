Datta Peeta case: 14 summoned for damaging tomb

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Datta Peeta issue has come to the fore once again with the court issuing summons to the fourteen Hindu activists, who are accused of vandalising the Muslim tomb in the Datta Peeta premises, during the Datta Jayanthi celebration in 2017.

In this connection, the rural police had submitted a chargesheet to the Court on Dec 6, 2023, and the court in turn has served summons on the fourteen accused. Then SP registered a suo motto case against the Hindu activists.

It is said that the chargesheet was not submitted to the court then, and the present government has granted permission to the police to present the charge sheet to the court after a gap of 6 years.

The accused are Tudukuru Manju, Shivaraj, Sandesh, Sumanth, Nagendra Poojary, Mohan, Ashok, Thejesh, Srinath, Lokesh, Mahendra, Sandeep, Ramu. All the accused are asked to appear in the court on January 8.

Bar Council president Sudhakar said that the then BJP government had withdrawn the case but did not come before the court as the chargesheet was not submitted.

The chargesheet should not on any account be kept by the police for more than one or two years, but the rural police have submitted the charge sheet after 6 years. This is a fault on the part of the police. And it will be questioned in the upper court ‘ he mentioned. Former MLA CT Ravi has challenged the government to reopen cases related to PFI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that order to reinvestigate the 2017 case of tomb damage, in the Datta Peeta premises is false.

The government granted permission on September 7, 2023, based on an appeal made to the government for the inquiry on March 19, 2020. The legal process has been initiated as its continued part. It is a natural legal process’ he clarified.

