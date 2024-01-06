Deve Gowda urges CM to recover land from NICE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda urged the State Government to take over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Project (BMIC) from NICE and recover 13,404 acres. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the former PM said he had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to take over the project, but the latter has not taken any action.

“I do not know what is his (Siddaramaiah) difficulty. He talks about the poor, but fails to take action when poor farmers’ land was taken for the project,” Gowda said. If Siddaramaiah fails to take action in that regard it will remain as a black spot on his political career, he said, adding that he had written to the CM in October last year explaining the need to take over the project.

The former PM said a House Committee headed by former law minister TB Jayachandra had also given a report asking the government to recover the land worth over Rs 7,000 crore. Gowda said the JDS will continue to fight for the poor farmers.

The former PM hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. People of the state know how much money has gone from the state for the recent Assembly polls in other states, Gowda said. He accused the Congress government of resorting to vendetta politics by reopening old cases against Srikant Pujari, a karsevak in Hubballi.

“As NDA partners, we are free to express our views on the issue. We are determined to defeat Congress in Karnataka. Congress era will end in the state under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar,” he added.

