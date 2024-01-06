Four killed in accident on National Highway in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Four people were killed and one injured when a speeding truck ran over them while they were standing next to their parked cars on the National Highway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway.

While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.

Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

Police inspect the accident spot on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Hubballi on Saturday morning. (Photo | Express )

Kundgol police have identified the deceased as Chandangowda (39), Manikant (26) and Pavan (23) residents of Arakalagud in Hassan and Harishkumar (40). All four have died after a speeding lorry ran over them while they were standing on the road.

Police have taken the lorry driver into custody and conducting an investigation. The Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod visited the spot and took stock of the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

