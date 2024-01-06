Home States Karnataka

Inspector who detained Srikant Poojari has not violated any law: Home Minister G Parameshwara

When media persons pointed to BJP’s demand for the suspension of the police officer who detained Poojari, he said, “Why should we? He has not done anything against the law.”

Published: 06th January 2024 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday asked why BJP is terming Congress anti-hindu, when a majority of people in Karnataka, who are Hindus, have elected the party to power. He was firm on the government not suspending the inspector who detained Srikant Poojari as he had not violated any law. “Poojari has 16 cases against him and the police are only doing their duty,” he added.

He said the issue should not be politicised as the arrest is not against the law.

When media persons pointed to BJP’s demand for the suspension of the police officer who detained Poojari, he said, “Why should we? He has not done anything against the law.” But at the same time, BJP followers laid siege to the police station.

On posting husband and wife in the police department in the same area, he said the Karnataka Civil Service Rules and other rules say a couple should be posted in the same district. “I have directed the DGP to implement it,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Parameshwara Congress Hindus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp