Inspector who detained Srikant Poojari has not violated any law: Home Minister G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday asked why BJP is terming Congress anti-hindu, when a majority of people in Karnataka, who are Hindus, have elected the party to power. He was firm on the government not suspending the inspector who detained Srikant Poojari as he had not violated any law. “Poojari has 16 cases against him and the police are only doing their duty,” he added.

He said the issue should not be politicised as the arrest is not against the law.

When media persons pointed to BJP’s demand for the suspension of the police officer who detained Poojari, he said, “Why should we? He has not done anything against the law.” But at the same time, BJP followers laid siege to the police station.

On posting husband and wife in the police department in the same area, he said the Karnataka Civil Service Rules and other rules say a couple should be posted in the same district. “I have directed the DGP to implement it,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday asked why BJP is terming Congress anti-hindu, when a majority of people in Karnataka, who are Hindus, have elected the party to power. He was firm on the government not suspending the inspector who detained Srikant Poojari as he had not violated any law. “Poojari has 16 cases against him and the police are only doing their duty,” he added. He said the issue should not be politicised as the arrest is not against the law. When media persons pointed to BJP’s demand for the suspension of the police officer who detained Poojari, he said, “Why should we? He has not done anything against the law.” But at the same time, BJP followers laid siege to the police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On posting husband and wife in the police department in the same area, he said the Karnataka Civil Service Rules and other rules say a couple should be posted in the same district. “I have directed the DGP to implement it,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp