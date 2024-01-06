Karnataka cabinet nod for gratuity to unorganised sector workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of the labour department to implement the Payment of Gratuity Act 2024 to ensure that workers in the unorganised sector enjoy the benefits of it. Revealing this to reporters here, Law Minister HK Patil said the implementation of the Act will help those working in factories, shops and other commercial and non-establishments (unorganised sector). They will get a gratuity for the number of years of service in any organisation in the sector on the lines of the Provident Fund facility in the organised sector.

The cabinet decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of gazetted probationary officers for 2023-24. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 35 to 38 for general, 38 to 41 for OBCs, and from 40 to 43 for SCs and STs.

The other decisions are: Extension of the deadline by three more months to surrender wildlife trophies and items, increase the percentage of Kannada in name boards from 50 to 60 for business establishments, Rs 800 crore for white-topping of roads in BBMP limits, Rs 25 crore to upgrade infrastructure at UVCE in Bengaluru, to continue grant-in-aid for salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of BVB Engineering College in Hubballi till 2024-25, Rs 71.38 core for data digitisation and migration support for 5,491 Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS), reduce the year of service from 5 to 3 for assistant registrars to promote them as deputy registrars, giving powers to invite tenders for procurement of items for hostels run by the BC department to deputy commissioners, and a grant of Rs 45.70 crore for Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

The cabinet decided to exempt motor vehicle tax on BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC amounting to Rs 581.47 crore. It approved a proposal to run 10 double-decker electric buses through Gross Cost Contract (GCC) in Bengaluru.

To protect the legislators, who have been appointed as CM’s advisors with cabinet rank from the threat of disqualification for holding the office of profit, the cabinet decided to implement the Karnataka Legislature (prevention of disqualification (amendment) Bill, 2024, through a government order.

