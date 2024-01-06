Karnataka congress senior cabinet ministers meet, seek more DyCM posts

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of six senior Karnataka ministers has decided to meet the Congress high command to demand more deputy chief ministers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Ministers Dr G Parameshwara, Dr HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao and KN Rajanna met over dinner for over an hour at cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi’s residence on Thursday and deliberated on the need for more DyCMs. Both Parameshwara and Satish are in the race for the DyCM post.

“We held discussions on various issues and will reveal them at an appropriate time. We have decided to approach the high command. We will meet AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala once he returns to India from the US,” Cooperation Minister Rajanna said at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

Rajanna said they have the right to express their opinion on the need for more DyCMs representing different communities as it will help the Congress in the ensuing LS polls. “But we will abide by the decision of the top brass,” he added.

Home Minister Dr Parameshwara said they discussed the promises made by the Congress to SCs/STs in a rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls which need to be implemented now. He, however, did not divulge more details saying it was a confidential meeting.

According to informed sources, Muniyappa, who is also in the race for the DyCM post under the SC quota, has suggested the implementation of the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission’s recommendations for the classification of the SC quota. Muniyappa had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The ministers, who are identified with the Siddaramaiah camp, also concluded that they should back the chief minister to accept the socio-economic survey (caste census) carried out by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission.

A couple of months ago, Siddaramaiah met Parameshwara at the latter’s residence along with his supporters Satish and Mahadevappa after Shivakumar’s supporters raised the DyCM issue.



