Home States Karnataka

Karnataka releases Rs 105 crore as compensation to farmers hit by drought

Eligible farmers will get compensation as per SDRF norms after the Centre releases funds under the NDRF, the GO stated. As many as 223 out of 236 taluks in the state are declared drought-hit.

Published: 06th January 2024 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

drought

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Pushkar.V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government on Friday released Rs 105 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to give Rs 2,000 compensation to farmers in drought-hit taluks of the state.

The GO issued on Friday stated that the state government is giving Rs 2,000 compensation in the first phase as the state is yet to get financial assistance from the Centre under NDRF. Eligible farmers will get compensation as per SDRF norms after the Centre releases funds under the NDRF, the GO stated. As many as 223 out of 236 taluks in the state are declared drought-hit.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to know from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as to why he took six months to release just Rs 105 crore towards drought relief to farmers. The CM declared 223 taluks as drought-hit but only gave Rs 2,000 per hectare as compensation, he added.

During the previous BJP regime, Rs 2,031 crore was credited into the bank accounts of 14.63 lakh farmers towards crop damage on 13.09 lakh hectares within two months of the flood havoc, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer compensation Drought NDRF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp