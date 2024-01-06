Minister Ashoka lambasts CM Siddaramaiah, says he’s lost control of administration, should quit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Friday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to resign on moral grounds for lying on the arrest of kar sevak Srikant Poojari.

At a protest organised by BJP in Bengaluru, he said, “The CM has either lost control over the administration or unseen forces are misleading him. It appears the case has been deliberately revived to provoke Hindu activists during the inauguration of Ram temple. This means Siddaramaiah has lost the moral authority to continue as CM. He should immediately admit his mistake and release Poojari. He should also apologise to the people of the state and resign.”

On Siddaramaiah’s claim that Poojari faced 16 cases, Ashoka said 15 of those cases have already reached their logical end, and there is only one pending case against him.

“The Congress government is casting a dark shadow during the inauguration of Ram temple to please Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Not just Hubballi, it is happening in Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi and other places. The enthusiasm of Ram bhakts at processions has made Congress leaders nervous. Let the government arrest us,” Ashoka added.

BJP LEADERS DETAINED, RELEASED

On Day 2 of their protest against the Congress State Government for arresting Hindu activist Srikant Poojari in Hubballi in a 32-year-old case, several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, were detained by the Bengaluru police on Friday. The protest was part of the BJP’s ‘Arrest me, I am a karsevak’ campaign. Ashoka was detained by Cubbon Park police and later released at Ulsoor Police Station. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, MLC Ravikumar and others were also detained and released.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Friday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to resign on moral grounds for lying on the arrest of kar sevak Srikant Poojari. At a protest organised by BJP in Bengaluru, he said, “The CM has either lost control over the administration or unseen forces are misleading him. It appears the case has been deliberately revived to provoke Hindu activists during the inauguration of Ram temple. This means Siddaramaiah has lost the moral authority to continue as CM. He should immediately admit his mistake and release Poojari. He should also apologise to the people of the state and resign.” On Siddaramaiah’s claim that Poojari faced 16 cases, Ashoka said 15 of those cases have already reached their logical end, and there is only one pending case against him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Congress government is casting a dark shadow during the inauguration of Ram temple to please Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Not just Hubballi, it is happening in Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi and other places. The enthusiasm of Ram bhakts at processions has made Congress leaders nervous. Let the government arrest us,” Ashoka added. BJP LEADERS DETAINED, RELEASED On Day 2 of their protest against the Congress State Government for arresting Hindu activist Srikant Poojari in Hubballi in a 32-year-old case, several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, were detained by the Bengaluru police on Friday. The protest was part of the BJP’s ‘Arrest me, I am a karsevak’ campaign. Ashoka was detained by Cubbon Park police and later released at Ulsoor Police Station. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, MLC Ravikumar and others were also detained and released. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp