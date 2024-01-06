Pepped up by ground reports, JDS may pitch for 4-5 seats in Old Mysuru

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While the Congress and BJP are engaged in an acrimonious verbal battle over the Ram Mandir issue and arrest of karsevaks, state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy is quietly gearing up for the polls. Notwithstanding the party’s poor performance in the Assembly polls, JDS has conducted an internal survey, enthused by survey reports which say the party could demand four to five seats for the Lok Sabha election, from its alliance partner BJP.

Seat-sharing talks are likely to resume after Sankranti and the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, for which former PM HD Deve Gowda is also invited. JDS may pitch for Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru seats, apart from the expected seats of Hassan, Mandya and Chikkaballapura, as the ground reports are encouraging.

However, sitting BJP MPs Pratap Simha (Mysuru-Kodagu) and Muniswamy (Kolar) are confident that their party will field them. JDS, which has a lone member in the present Lok Sabha and whose patriarch Deve Gowda lost in Tumakuru, besides Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s defeat in Mandya, is reworking its poll strategy and is likely to go by survey findings and feedback from the grassroots.

Sources said JDS leaders will bargain for seats in Old Mysuru, as they had managed to bag a poll percentage of 32.18 (20,79,498 votes) against the BJP’s 22.98& (14,85,142 votes) in Mysuru, Tumkauru, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu. JDS also got 6,05,791 votes against BJP’s 4,94,898 votes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

District units of Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru are also prevailing on Kumaraswamy to contest from these seats so they can get a definite win and increase their tally in the Lok Sabha. The survey also focused on caste equations, the strength of their base, mood of the people and impact of guarantee factors.

Though a few leaders were initially not happy with BJP-JDS alliance, coordination has improved over a month as the parties are working in tandem both inside and outside Vidhana Soudha. Leaders are confident that the working relationship will improve once seat-sharing is finalised, and the focus will turn to transfer of votes between the parties.

