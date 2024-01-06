Home States Karnataka

Renowned Kannada writer, thinker Amrutha Someshwara passes away at 88

Born on September 27, 1935, in the village Adya in Dakshina Kannada district, Professor Someshwara had strived for the growth of Kannada as well as Tulu.

Published: 06th January 2024 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 05:15 PM

Renowned Kannada literatteur, folk scholar and thinker Amrutha Someshwara.

Renowned Kannada literatteur, folk scholar and thinker Amrutha Someshwara. (Photo | Siddaramaiah Twitter)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Noted Kannada and Tulu writer, thinker and folk scholar Amrutha Someshwara passed away here on Saturday. He was 88 years old.

The octogenarian was suffering from old age-related problems and was not keeping well for some time.

He was born in Adya village near Kotekar in Dakshina Kannada district on September 27, 1935. He did his graduation from St Aloysius College and post-graduation from Karnatak University, Dharwad.

He worked as a Kannada lecturer at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru, as well as in Puttur's St Philomena's College and Vivekananda College. After his retirement in 1993, he served as professor emeritus at Mangalore University.

Professor Someshwara is credited for the growth of Kannada and Tulu literature.

He was a recipient of various awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, K S Haridasa Bhatta Award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy Award and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Someshwara had penned many books in Kannada and Tulu and wrote research papers on Yakshagana, the sources said.

Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X', "The passing away of renowned folk scholar, culture thinker and beloved Guru Prof. Amrutha Someshwara is an irreparable loss to the Kannada literary world. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace." 

Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and others also mourned his death.

