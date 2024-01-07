Home States Karnataka

JDS supremo Gowda convinces sour Somanna not to quit BJP

Somanna also took a dig at state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra Vijayendra for showing up in Chamarajnagar with those leaders who were responsible for his defeat in the assembly polls.

Published: 07th January 2024 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the stakes are high for the BJP-JDS alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, especially for the latter in the Old Mysuru region, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda took upon himself to convince former minister V Somanna not to quit the saffron party.

Gowda invited Somanna to his Padmanabhanagara residence on Friday and held talks, promising to resolve the latter’s issues by talking to the BJP high command. Gowda’s sons -- former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna -- were also present during the talks. 

“He (Gowda) explained the political situation of the state and the country and instructed me not to take any decision (to quit the party) as Narendra Modi should become the PM again. He suggested that I forget whatever happened to me as my own people let me down and promised to speak to the BJP high command,” Somanna said on Saturday. 

Somanna also took a dig at state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra Vijayendra for showing up in Chamarajnagar with those leaders who were responsible for his defeat in the assembly polls. “If he (Vijayendra) wants me to forget the past and move on he should keep those responsible for my defeat away from him. If he continues with them to pin me down behind the scenes, I am going to revolt,” he warned.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somanna H D Deve Gowda JDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp