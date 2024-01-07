JDS supremo Gowda convinces sour Somanna not to quit BJP

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the stakes are high for the BJP-JDS alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, especially for the latter in the Old Mysuru region, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda took upon himself to convince former minister V Somanna not to quit the saffron party.

Gowda invited Somanna to his Padmanabhanagara residence on Friday and held talks, promising to resolve the latter’s issues by talking to the BJP high command. Gowda’s sons -- former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna -- were also present during the talks.

“He (Gowda) explained the political situation of the state and the country and instructed me not to take any decision (to quit the party) as Narendra Modi should become the PM again. He suggested that I forget whatever happened to me as my own people let me down and promised to speak to the BJP high command,” Somanna said on Saturday.

Somanna also took a dig at state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra Vijayendra for showing up in Chamarajnagar with those leaders who were responsible for his defeat in the assembly polls. “If he (Vijayendra) wants me to forget the past and move on he should keep those responsible for my defeat away from him. If he continues with them to pin me down behind the scenes, I am going to revolt,” he warned.

