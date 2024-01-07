Lok Sabha polls fight between secular, communal forces: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a direct fight between secular and communal forces, and voters of Karnataka, who have a tradition of secularism and harmony, will make the right choice.

“I have always said that the Janata Dal (Secular) is the ‘B team’ of the BJP. I commend JDS for clarifying their ideological stance and for validating my statement. The JDS’ move (of aligning with BJP) has stopped some secular voters from being misled by the secular facade of the party. It has turned the upcoming election into a direct fight between secular and communal forces,” he said. He was responding to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s remarks that Congress will see its end under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah said despite Gowda’s curse, they wish him, and his party, a long life and good health. “Regardless of political differences, elders should always bless youngers.

I believe that Gowda, who had worn the crown of secularism for decades, is now forced to cast it aside for communalism. This is leading him to make such statements out of disappointment and despair,” he added.

