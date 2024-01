AICC appoints coordinators for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The All Indian Congress Committee has appointed coordinators for the upcoming the Lok Sabha elections. HK Patil (Chikkodi), Satish Jarkiholi (Belagavi), RB Thimmapur (Bagalkote), MB Patil (Vijayapura-SC), Priyanka Kharge (Kalaburagi-SC), N S Boseraju (Raichur-ST), Eshwar Khandre (Bidar), Shivaraj Thangadagi (Koppal), B Nagendra (Ballari-ST), Shivananda Patil (Haveri), Santosh Lad (Dharwad), Makala Vaidya (Uttara Kannada), SS Mallikarjun (Davanagere), Madhu Bangarappa (Shivamogga), KJ George (Udupi-Chikkamagaluru), KN Rajanna (Hassan), Dinesh Dinesh Gundurao (Dakshina Kannada), D Sudhakar (Chitradurga-SC), G Parameshwara (Tumakuru), N Cheluvarayaswamy (Mandya), K Venkatesh (Mysuru), HC Mahadevappa (Chamarajanagara- SC), BS Suresh (Bengaluru Rural), Krishna Byregowda (Bengaluru North), BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Bengaluru Central), Ramalinga Reddy (Bengaluru South), KH Muniyappa (Chikkaballapur) and MC Sudhakar (Kolar-SC) have been appointed as constituency-wise coordinators.

