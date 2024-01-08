Home States Karnataka

Controversy erupts over banner near Vijayapura temple seeking ban on Muslim traders during jatra

Recently, Sri Ram Sene members had demanded the temple committee not to allow Muslim traders from doing business during the Jatra.

A banner put up by Hindu outfits outside the Siddeshwara temple in Vijayapura city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A banner put up by pro-Hindu outfits near Siddeshwara temple in Vijayapura city, prohibiting Muslim traders from conducting business during the coming Siddeshwara Jatra, has turned into a controversy.

Recently, Sri Ram Sene members had demanded the temple committee not allow Muslim traders to do business during the Jatra. The banner reads, “Muslims do not believe in the law of the land. They are killers of holy cows. They are involved in religious conversions in the name of jihad and they have been insulting Indian culture. Such people will not be allowed to do any business during Siddehswara Jatra.”

It is said that Sene members argued when temple committee members tried to remove the banner.
Sene local president Neelakanth Kandagal said they are firm on their demand. He said the banner has been put up by a federation of Hindu outfits. “The temple belongs to all Hindus and not just the committee. It should meet our demand,” he added.

Criticising BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is the president of the temple committee, for not taking any decision on their demand, Kandagal said, “On one hand, he calls himself a Hindu icon and fights for Hindu cause. On the other hand, he is not decide on our demand. It shows Yatnal is maintaining a dual stand.”

If the committee fails to meet their demand, Sene members will launch an agitation against the committee led by their state president Pramod Mutalik. He said that after the committee tried to remove the banner, Sene has put it back again.

