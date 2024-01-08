CT Ravi, HD Kumaraswamy brainstorm Lok Sabha strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi called on JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy at the latter’s farmhouse in Bidadi on Sunday, and discussed how the BJP-JDS will work as a combine in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kumaraswamy said all BJP-JDS leaders will sit down and discuss seat sharing amicably. “I have not decided to contest the LS polls. But well-wishers want me to contest from Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya and Bengaluru Rural seats. Let’s see how things pan out,” he said.

Their meeting was important as Ravi plans to contest from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat — a Vokkaliga bastion, which is likely to be vacated by former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

Ravi and Kumaraswamy, both Vokkaligas, have been on good terms for several decades. Kumaraswamy had helped Ravi, a former Chikkamagaluru MLA, in the past and their meeting is not a surprise, but a continuation of their relationship, a JDS leader said.

Kumaraswamy said that if needed, he will meet Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. He met her supporter Sachidananda and discussed the ground reality in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. His son, Nikhil, had lost to Sumalatha in the 2019 LS polls. “If there is a need, I will also meet Sumalatha. What’s wrong in this? If Sumalatha continues with BJP, I will meet her on behalf of our ally,” he said.

‘CM, DCM trying to finish off JDS’

Kumaraswamy on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar intend to finish off JDS. “The two leaders’ agenda is to put an end to JDS as they are knocking on the doors of JDS MLAs. When our MLAs go to their constituencies, they are being asked to leave the party and join Congress. They are also offering monetary benefits,” he alleged. He said Siddaramaiah has no gratitude and has been trying to finish off the party that helped him grow as a leader.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi called on JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy at the latter’s farmhouse in Bidadi on Sunday, and discussed how the BJP-JDS will work as a combine in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kumaraswamy said all BJP-JDS leaders will sit down and discuss seat sharing amicably. “I have not decided to contest the LS polls. But well-wishers want me to contest from Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya and Bengaluru Rural seats. Let’s see how things pan out,” he said. Their meeting was important as Ravi plans to contest from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat — a Vokkaliga bastion, which is likely to be vacated by former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda. Ravi and Kumaraswamy, both Vokkaligas, have been on good terms for several decades. Kumaraswamy had helped Ravi, a former Chikkamagaluru MLA, in the past and their meeting is not a surprise, but a continuation of their relationship, a JDS leader said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kumaraswamy said that if needed, he will meet Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. He met her supporter Sachidananda and discussed the ground reality in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. His son, Nikhil, had lost to Sumalatha in the 2019 LS polls. “If there is a need, I will also meet Sumalatha. What’s wrong in this? If Sumalatha continues with BJP, I will meet her on behalf of our ally,” he said. ‘CM, DCM trying to finish off JDS’ Kumaraswamy on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar intend to finish off JDS. “The two leaders’ agenda is to put an end to JDS as they are knocking on the doors of JDS MLAs. When our MLAs go to their constituencies, they are being asked to leave the party and join Congress. They are also offering monetary benefits,” he alleged. He said Siddaramaiah has no gratitude and has been trying to finish off the party that helped him grow as a leader. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp