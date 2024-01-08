Home States Karnataka

ED raids premises of Karnataka Congress MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering probe

The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts.

Published: 08th January 2024 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 11:30 AM

By PTI

BENGALURU: The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur seat in the Karnataka assembly.

The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED case is understood to have been filed based on some local police FIRs.

Nanjegowda is also the president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd.

