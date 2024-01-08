Elephant centres overwhelmed in Karnataka, forest department helpless to give to other states

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

There is a rise in demand for Karnataka’s elephants. But this demand is from other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orrisa and Madhya Pradesh. But the Karnataka forest department is not in a condition to give them away, despite the rising conflict and problems.

“We are not giving any of the captured or zoo elephants away, even though there is a demand. The last, the department gave was, the elephants that were housed in mutts and were not well maintained by them. The forest department had rescued them and handed them over to other states,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, held a meeting with forest department officials on Tuesday, to address various issues including man-animal conflict and afforestation. At the meeting, while it was pressed upon the officials to address the conflict, and capture or relocate the elephants, the officials at the meeting told the minister that they were in no position to capture elephants.

According to department records, there are 100 elephants housed in the various camps across the state, of which 30- 35 can be used as kumki elephants (ones used to capture other wild elephants). The remaining continue to be housed in the camps.

“There is a demand for Karnataka’s bull elephants to be used as kumkis in other states. There is also a demand for elephants from other zoos in India. However, after the incident with Arjuna, we have slowed down the relocation operation. We have also halted the capture operation, as we have no space in the rescue centres. We have told the state government of the present situation and are awaiting its decision. We also need strong bull elephants, more so after the death of Arjuna, to capture other wild elephants in conflict,” the official said.

The state government is keen on resolving the issue of man-elephant conflict and has set up task force teams to address the issue. During November- December, the forest department had listed a plan to capture around 20 wild elephants, most of them being in Hassan and Kodagu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

There is a rise in demand for Karnataka’s elephants. But this demand is from other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orrisa and Madhya Pradesh. But the Karnataka forest department is not in a condition to give them away, despite the rising conflict and problems. “We are not giving any of the captured or zoo elephants away, even though there is a demand. The last, the department gave was, the elephants that were housed in mutts and were not well maintained by them. The forest department had rescued them and handed them over to other states,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named. Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, held a meeting with forest department officials on Tuesday, to address various issues including man-animal conflict and afforestation. At the meeting, while it was pressed upon the officials to address the conflict, and capture or relocate the elephants, the officials at the meeting told the minister that they were in no position to capture elephants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to department records, there are 100 elephants housed in the various camps across the state, of which 30- 35 can be used as kumki elephants (ones used to capture other wild elephants). The remaining continue to be housed in the camps. “There is a demand for Karnataka’s bull elephants to be used as kumkis in other states. There is also a demand for elephants from other zoos in India. However, after the incident with Arjuna, we have slowed down the relocation operation. We have also halted the capture operation, as we have no space in the rescue centres. We have told the state government of the present situation and are awaiting its decision. We also need strong bull elephants, more so after the death of Arjuna, to capture other wild elephants in conflict,” the official said. The state government is keen on resolving the issue of man-elephant conflict and has set up task force teams to address the issue. During November- December, the forest department had listed a plan to capture around 20 wild elephants, most of them being in Hassan and Kodagu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp