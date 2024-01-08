Home States Karnataka

Hubballi’s ADIGAS Yatra completes three decades of service

‘‘We in ADIGAS take care of all your requirements along with funds. There are a handful of good schemes which make your trip a memorable one.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The most trusted brand in domestic and international tours, ‘ADIGAS Yatra’ successfully completed its 29 years and has a glory of three decades service in the tourism industry.  Recently, the company released its 30 years’ brochure that has a new vision and lots of new programmes with pocket-friendly, go-easy tour packages which in other words make your tour a memorable one.

ADIGAS Yatra commenced in 1994 in Hubballi and K Nagaraj Adiga, the founder and CEO of ADIGAS Group, worked hard to reach such heights in the 30 years and became the first choice of travellers.

‘‘We in ADIGAS take care of all your requirements along with funds. There are a handful of good schemes which make your trip a memorable one. Collaboration with TATA AIG, we ADIGAS,  offer free of cost insurance to those who are below 80 years of age.

Tourists can opt for any tour package published in our brochure and website,” it added. To avail offers and information kindly contact/visit our website/ph: Hubballi: 0836-2256678 / 9448083008 or www.adigasyatra.com or e-mail: care@adigasyatra.com

