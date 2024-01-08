Kalaloka stores to be set up at Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two exclusive Kalaloka stores that will sell products recognised with Karnataka’s identity, manufactured by state owned enterprises will be set up at Kempegowda International Airport by April, stated Large and Medium Industries minister MB Patil on Saturday.

The showrooms will house products by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, Coffee Board and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited (popularly known as LIDKAR). Traditional products such as Channapatna toys, Ilakal sarees and Lambani embroidered attires will also be made available at the stores.

The sales stores will be set up at terminal-2 of the domestic and international departure zones. “The setting up of these stalls intend to recognize local products with the state’s identity for customers at the airport under one roof,” Patil said. He said steps would be taken for global standard branding of products considering the customers at the airport and Industries Department would monitor the process.

Patil explained that though Coffee Board would come under the ambit of the Central government, coffee of local flavours would be made available. In addition, homegrown varieties of coffee powder will be sold at the stores.

