Karnataka CM announces Rs 50 lakh for Chitrakala Parishath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) on Sunday while inaugurating the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe. Emphasising the importance of art and its growing demand, the CM said that the State Government will provide necessary assistance to establish museums and art galleries in all districts in the state.

Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the rich heritage of Karnataka and praised the contribution of artists from across the country. The annual one-day event was expected to see 5 lakh attendees flocking the streets of Kumara Krupa Road. The area was filled with vibrant and colourful artworks, with many engrossed in the meaning behind the artwork.

This year’s Chitra Santhe saw close to 1,600 artists from 22 states displaying their works. It also included specially-abled people and senior citizens. The festival saw various art forms such as acrylic painting, sculptures, charcoal painting, metal stone art and abstract painting. Traditional forms like Madhubani and Warli were also a part of some artists presenting their digital art forms. People with hearing and speaking disabilities also performed live pottery workshops. The artwork at the fair ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 2 lakh.

Sravani PT, an artist who participated in the fair said, “This is a great platform as artists like me don’t have to wait for a separate exhibition to display our art. Such fair assures us that lakhs of people will visit and see my art. It is not necessary that the whole crowd is interested in art but reaching out to even half of them does the job.”

Yona Patil, a second-year architecture student of PES University displayed her art for the second time and expressed how the festival has helped her in building a community of like-minded people. “Being a student, Chitra Santhe has boosted my interest,” she said.

