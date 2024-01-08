Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt tells temples to hold pooja on Jan 22

The circular stated the idol will be installed at the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram.

Published: 08th January 2024 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Amid protests by BJP leaders against the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi in a 1992 riot case, the Congress government in the state has issued a circular to all temples under the Endowment (Muzrai) Department to perform a special pooja on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya.

The circular stated the idol will be installed at the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram. On this occasion, all temples under the department should perform the special pooja for the wellbeing of the people of the state and country.

Reacting to the circular, Leader of Opposition in the  Assembly R Ashoka said Congress leaders finally bowed before Lord Ram. “This is a victory for the fight of Hindu activists. It is Hindutva’s victory against vested interests,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders launched “Mane manege mantrakshathe abhiyan” (distribution of sacred rice) across the state on Sunday.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Siddaramaiah 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp