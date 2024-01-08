Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt tells temples to hold pooja on Jan 22

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Amid protests by BJP leaders against the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi in a 1992 riot case, the Congress government in the state has issued a circular to all temples under the Endowment (Muzrai) Department to perform a special pooja on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya.

The circular stated the idol will be installed at the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram. On this occasion, all temples under the department should perform the special pooja for the wellbeing of the people of the state and country.

Reacting to the circular, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Congress leaders finally bowed before Lord Ram. “This is a victory for the fight of Hindu activists. It is Hindutva’s victory against vested interests,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders launched “Mane manege mantrakshathe abhiyan” (distribution of sacred rice) across the state on Sunday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU : Amid protests by BJP leaders against the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi in a 1992 riot case, the Congress government in the state has issued a circular to all temples under the Endowment (Muzrai) Department to perform a special pooja on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya. The circular stated the idol will be installed at the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram. On this occasion, all temples under the department should perform the special pooja for the wellbeing of the people of the state and country. Reacting to the circular, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said Congress leaders finally bowed before Lord Ram. “This is a victory for the fight of Hindu activists. It is Hindutva’s victory against vested interests,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders launched “Mane manege mantrakshathe abhiyan” (distribution of sacred rice) across the state on Sunday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp