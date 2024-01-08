Home States Karnataka

Mount Carmel College move to go co-education evokes mixed response

A second-year student stated that the college assured safety with a predominantly female staff which met parents’ concerns.

Published: 08th January 2024

Mount Carmel College

Mount Carmel College

By Rishita Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Among the colleges in the city, Mount Carmel College has been preferred widely by girls, owing to parents considering the institution safe due to its all-girls atmosphere. While education has been considered crucial, parents are particular about the co-ed education system.

A second-year student stated that the college assured safety with a predominantly female staff which met parents’ concerns. This comes after the institution decides to open admissions for all UG and PG courses.  While the faculty views it as a progressive step, a significant number of students, who are from minority communities, are upset with the management’s move to make the institute co-ed as part of the pursuit of university status. 

One of the students expressed disappointment, mentioning the lack of safe spaces for non-binary and queer individuals. The recent changes have left the students disheartened. They appear to jeopardise the supportive atmosphere the students have found within the college premises.

Some students said if transitioning to a university was the goal, maintaining its legacy as the first women’s university in Bangalore could have been considered. One of the assistant professors said the transition to a co-ed college is a move that is most looked forward to. The initiative will promote inclusivity and expand educational opportunities for a more diverse learning environment. 

