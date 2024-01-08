Three electrocuted while putting up metal cutout for Kannada actor's birthday

By PTI

GADAG: Three died and three others were injured after the metal cutout they were holding came in contact with a livewire in the Gadag district on Sunday night. The poster was being put up for the birthday of actor Yash.

The deceased were identified as Hanumant Harijan (21), Murali Naduvinamani (20) and Naveen Gaji (19) from Suranagi village of Lakshmeshwar taluk.

Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri and Deepak Harijan are under treatment at Lakshmeshwar taluk hospital.

10 youths from Suranagi village had planned to celebrate Sandalwood actor Yash’s birthday which falls on January 8 and they planned to make a big metal cutout of nearly 25 feet. While they were installing the metal cutout, it came in contact with the live wire. Three died on the spot and three others injured and the rest of the youths present strived hard to save the other three.

Villagers rushed to the spot and helped the youths to shift to the taluk hospital of Lakshmeshwar town on Sunday around 11 pm. Suranagi is 13 km from Lakshmeshwar town and the villagers took a vehicle from the village and shifted to Taluk hospital.

The dead bodies were brought to the Suranagi village on Monday morning and they performed funerals at the village around 10.30 am.

Gadag district minister H K Patil spoke in Bengaluru that he would speak with CM Siddaramaiah about giving compensation to deceased family members. Shirahatti MLA Dr Chandru Lamani visited the Suranagi village and promised the family of the deceased to talk about the compensation.

Lakshmeshwar Taluk Hospital medical officers said that all three are responding to treatment two have almost recovered and one is still recovering.

Suresh Shiraasangi, a villager from Suranagi said, “They used to erect cutouts in different areas earlier but some youths planned to change the cutout area and they came to this area and tried to erect the metal cutout and the incident happened. When the live wire came in contact with the metal, two youths died on the spot and one youth suffered for a few seconds and died. The other youths started screaming after watching this incident and villagers came outside to see what happened. When villagers saw three people screaming in pain, they did not wait for the ambulance but took a vehicle which was available at the time and shifted them to Lakshmeshwar town. Some villagers told them to be careful before putting up the banner but the young people were in a festive mood and they were whistling in happiness. Sadly, it lasted for one minute and they were electrocuted".

