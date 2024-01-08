Three deputy CMs call in Karnataka nothing but fear of losing: Leader of Opposition in Assembly

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Sunday said that as per a few internal surveys, the Congress will win only three to four seats, while the BJP is expected to win more than 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. These survey reports have created panic among Congress leaders who are sensing a threat to the stability of their state government after the LS polls.

“They are talking about three deputy chief ministers (DCMs). Minister Priyank Kharge is also demanding a DCM post. Minister G Parameshwara is talking about a Dalit CM. This is nothing but fear of losing,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru during his visit to the BJP office, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government in the state is targeting Hindus by reopening old cases against karsevaks. “But the BJP will not bow down to such pressure tactics. During the Emergency also, our workers were sent to jail and they faced the situation without fear,” he said.

Responding to Congress leader B K Hariprasad’s statement, Ashoka said, “Hariprasad, who is a senior Congress leader, has no common sense. He has given a statement that a Godhra-like incident might occur around the time of Ram Temple inauguration. If he has documents, let him produce it before the police. If not, he should be subjected to questioning.”

He said, “Congress does not support the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Chief minister Siddaramaiah had made an open statement that he would not give donations to the Ram Temple. His son Yathindra and Hariprasad are making irresponsible statements.”

Bommai: Undeclared emergency in K’taka

Hubballi : Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there exists a state of undeclared emergency in Karnataka and the ruling Congress government has created a sense of fear among people. Bommai said the leaders of the ruling party in the state are intoxicated with power. “This government is oppressing people. The language of the CM and his ministers is affecting freedom of speech of individuals,” he said.

