Home States Karnataka

YSRC MLC’s brother stoned to death in Andhra Pradesh

He had also served as the president of Radical Students’ Union (RSU) in 1984-85. Later, Ramudu joined a group of naxals and was appointed as a Bhuvanasi Dalam commander.

Published: 08th January 2024 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 57-year-old mentally-ill man was stoned to death when he was asleep on a footpath at RS Pendekal village under Tuggali police station limits in Kurnool district late on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pujari Ramudu alias Bheemanna, a native of RS Pendekal, and brother of YSRC MLC Pothula Sunitha.

Ramudu’s body was found with injuries on his head at the Railway Junction around 11.00 pm of Saturday.
Speaking to TNIE, Ramudu’s younger brother Pujari Lenin alias Sreenu said the 57-year-old was unmarried and a key activist in the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) People’s War, commonly known as People’s War Group, around 30 years ago. He had also served as the president of Radical Students’ Union (RSU) in 1984-85. Later, Ramudu joined a group of naxals and was appointed as a Bhuvanasi Dalam commander.

Lenin added that Ramudu had surrendered before the police in 1991 as he was unhappy with the operations of the group. “He laid down his arms before the then district SP Mahendar Reddy,” Lenin recalled.“Later, Ramudu became mentally ill and remained aloof over the past few years. He preferred to be alone and not communicate at all,” his brother said.

Lenin maintained that Ramudu did not have any enemies. While the cause of the murder remains a mystery, Tuggali police station sub-inspector Mallikarjuna clarified there it was not a case of political revenge. He suspected that beggars or another mentally ill person might have killed Ramudu. A case was registered and investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC MLC Kurnool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp