 66-year-old woman dies after drinking polluted water in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE : In yet another incident, a 66-year-old woman died and 35 people were hospitalised after they drank contaminated water in Kariganur ward of Hosapete city. District in-charge Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has suspended three officials, including the commissioner of the Hosapete City Municipal Council. The incident took place on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sittamma T (66). Of the 35 people, 21 have been discharged.

M S Divakara, deputy commissioner of Vijayanagara, confirmed that Sittamma died after drinking contaminated water in Kariganur ward. “The district in-charge minister has directed me to submit a report. The source of water contamination is yet to be traced,” he said.

