Home States Karnataka

 66-year-old woman dies after drinking polluted water in Karnataka

M S Divakara, deputy commissioner of Vijayanagara, confirmed that Sittamma died after drinking contaminated water in Kariganur ward

Published: 09th January 2024 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE : In yet another incident, a 66-year-old woman died and 35 people were hospitalised after they drank contaminated water in Kariganur ward of Hosapete city. District in-charge Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has suspended three officials, including the commissioner of the Hosapete City Municipal Council. The incident took place on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Sittamma T (66). Of the 35 people, 21 have been discharged.  

M S Divakara, deputy commissioner of Vijayanagara, confirmed that Sittamma died after drinking contaminated water in Kariganur ward. “The district in-charge minister has directed me to submit a report. The source of water contamination is yet to be traced,” he said.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polluted water B Z Zameer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp