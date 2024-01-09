Bengaluru start-up CEO kills four-year-old son, caught with body in bag 

Express News Service

PANAJI/ BELAGAVI/ CHITRADURGA: A 39-year-old woman, the CEO of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up based in Bengaluru allegedly murdered her 4-year-old son in a hotel in Goa on Sunday night, reportedly upset over imminent divorce with her husband.

The woman identified by the police as Suchana Seth stuffed the son's body in a suitcase and was caught while taking it to Bengaluru in a taxi.

According to Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan, the woman had a strained relationship with her husband and the divorce proceedings of the couple were in the final stage.

According to the police, Suchana checked into Sol Banyan Grande, a private hotel located in north Goa's Candolim on Saturday and after killing her son and stuffing the body in a bag, she requested the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for her to Bengaluru on Monday morning.

According to the SP, she insisted the hotel staff get a taxi for her despite being suggested by the hotel staff to take a flight as it would cost less for her than hiring a taxi.

Soon after her exit from the hotel, the housekeeping staff found blood-stained towels in her room. The hotel management, which was already in confusion after Suchana left alone without her son, informed the police.

The police immediately contacted the taxi driver on the phone and managed to speak to Suchana. When asked where her son was, she told the police that she left him with a friend in Goa for some days and shared the address. The police found that the address given by her was fake. Goa police spoke to the taxi driver on the phone, this time in Konkani, so Suchana did not understand the conversation.

As per the instructions of Goa police, the taxi driver took the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga. The Chitradurga police arrested Suchana and found the body of her son stuffed in the suitcase, which she carried with her in the cab.

The Goa SP said, a team of the Calangute police then rushed to Chitradurga and obtained a transit remand of the accused and brought her to Goa. The post-mortem of the body was performed in Chitradurga. An offence was registered against Suchana under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act at the Calangute police station in Goa, he said.

She was brought to Goa around 1 pm on Tuesday and presented before a court in Mapusa town, which remanded her in police custody for six days.

Although the accused is yet to be interrogated, she told the investigators that she and her husband were estranged and that their divorce proceedings were in the final stages. Nidhin Valsan said a team of Goa police, which is investigating the case, visited Chitradurga district in Karnataka and formally placed the accused under arrest.

"What she has told us so far is that she and her husband were estranged and that they are currently undergoing divorce proceedings," he said.

Suchana hails from West Bengal and has been living in Bengaluru, while her husband is from Kerala. He is currently in Jakarta (Indonesia) and has already been informed about the incident, Valsan said.

According to sources, Suchana feared that her husband would attempt to get the son's custody if she met her with a court already granting him the visitation rights to see the son. Subsequently, she decided to kill her son before her husband's scheduled meeting. As per her plans, the murder of the boy took place before their meeting. The two had married in 2010 and their son was born in 2019 and had a fallout in 2020, leading to a court case and the eventual divorce. Sources said, the court had granted the father permission to meet the child on Sundays.

About Suchana Seth

The LinkedIn account of Mindful AI Lab which Suchana Seth is heading describes her as an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing.

