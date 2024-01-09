BJP’s recent wins have shaken I.N.D.I.A bloc: Karnataka party chief BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday said that there is a favourable atmosphere in the country for the saffron party which will help it win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a meeting convened to chalk out BJP’s strategy to win all 28 LS seats in Karnataka, Vijayendra, who is MLA from Shikaripura, said that the results of the recent Assembly polls in five states of which the BJP won three have battered the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

“BJP has won Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. And this has shaken the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The results are a clear message to them,” he said.

He said that the voters of Karnataka will teach the Congress a lesson in the LS polls. He said voters are intelligent and they won’t fall prey to the gimmicky guarantees of the Congress. “The wise voters know that the Modi guarantee is the best,” he said, expressing confidence in the BJP winning all 28 seats in the state.

The financial condition of the state has deteriorated due to the incompetent administration of the Congress government and it has utterly failed to maintain law and order, he further alleged. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has presented fourteen budgets, has completely failed in the matter of resource mobilisation, Vijayendra alleged.

He also took on the government over distribution of drought aid, and alleged that the government diverted

SCs/STs funds for other works. “The Congress, which questioned the very existence of Lord Sri Ram,

has issued a circular to endowment temples to perform special puja in all temples... this is a great victory for Ram devotees,” he said.

Several key BJP leaders, including party Central Parliamentary Board member and former chief ministers BS Yeddiyurappa, party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and DV Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and LoP in the Council Kota Shrinivas Poojari took part in the meeting.

100 days of campaign

The meeting also discussed the route map for the leaders to tour the state and campaign for 100 days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayendra will hold two more meetings on January 10 and 13. The party high command leaders later will hold another meeting with leaders of BJP state unit and its alliance partner JDS.

HDK HOLDS MEETING

State JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with party legislators and senior leaders on Monday. “Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching. A decision will be taken on seat-sharing with BJP soon. All steps will be taken to ensure that the workers and leaders of both the parties work in harmony,” he said, urging JDS workers to keep aside their ego and work to ensure the alliance’s victory.

