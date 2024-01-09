BSY govt purchased Remdesivir at inflated cost, says MLA Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal continued his attack on senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra by adding more allegations of corruption against the former CM. Addressing the media here on Monday, Yatnal, a former Union minister, alleged that the previous BJP government led by Yediyurappa purchased Remdesivir doses meant for Covid-19 patients by inflating the price for each dose.

“While the tender was floated at Rs 990 per dose, the then Karnataka government purchased it for Rs 1,350. I have more information which I will disclose in the coming days,” Yatnal said. He also demanded the Congress government in Karnataka to order for a CBI probe into the matter to unearth the truth. Yatnal claimed that it was not Yediyurappa who facilitated his reinduction into BJP, but Amit Shah, who was the then national president of BJP. “Some people are giving false information that it was Yediyurappa who allowed me to join the BJP again when I was expelled from the party in the past. Let me make it clear... I was told by a senior BJP Central leader that Yediyurappa was strongly against my reinduction,” Yatnal said.

On his Delhi visit to meet party top brass after he made allegations of Rs 40,000 crore by the previous Yediyurappa government, Yatnal claimed that he had a cordial meeting with the leaders. “I met Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. They have assured me to get the things right in the party in Karnataka,” he said.

On the demand by pro-Hindu outfits not to allow Muslims to do business during the Siddeshwara temple Jatra, Yatnal said that they are ready to offer shops first to Hindus only.

“We have not stopped any Hindu from setting up shop during the jatra. In fact, we have reserved 100 shops to them only. But if they are not coming forward, then what can we do”, he said. Yatnal made it clear that it is not possible to put restrictions on business, therefore, people of Muslim community can put their shops there. “Moreover, there are some businesses that are done traditionally by Muslims. We will give shops to Hindus if they do similar businesses,” he said.



