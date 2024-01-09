Home States Karnataka

IKF co-chairman Sajjan Jindal suggests building industrial parks near airports

During the meeting, it was decided to form sub-groups within IKF to focus on sectoral investment.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) co-chairman Sajjan Jindal suggested on Monday to set up industrial parks in regions that are about two hours drive from airports in the state. 

Participating in the first meeting of the reconstituted IKF meeting through video-conferencing, Jindal said setting up such industrial parks would facilitate attracting increased investment. 

Industries Minister MB Patil, who chaired the meeting, said the government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000-10,000 acres. To enable the operationalising of industries, plug-in facilities will be established in such parks, he said.

The minister said investments of Rs 55,000 crore have been confirmed in the present government and various proposals of about Rs 40,000 crore to 1 lakh crore are in various stages of the process.

During the meeting, it was decided to form sub-groups within IKF to focus on sectoral investment. They reviewed key developments in the last months and deliberated on framing the roadmap for going forward. IKF directors Geetanjali Kirloskar of Kirloskar Systems, and Vijay Krishnan Venkateshan of Kenna Metals were present, the release added.
 

