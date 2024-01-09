Karnataka HC bans all mining activities near KRS reservoir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday banned all mining activities within a radius of 20 km from the KRS dam in Mandya district, expressing serious concern over the possible threat to it because of the use of explosives.

The ban applies even to existing mining licenses or those operating in the area given the permission granted by the high court in earlier cases. The court noted that it had permitted mining within the 20-km radius earlier as the safety measures to be taken under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, were not brought to its notice.

Though the government advocate submitted that a study on the threats to the dam due to mining will be completed within six months, the court said it has not fixed any deadline for it. Experts should take a decision on conducting experimental blasts to assess the threats to the dam, it added.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order by taking suo motu cognisance of the possible danger to the dam due to mining while hearing a petition by CG Kumar, a landowner from Chinakurali village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district. The petitioner questioned the restrictions imposed by the Mandya DC on mining in May 2023.

3 states fight for water, but none protecting dam: HC

Underlining the importance of the dam after going through the statement of senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, who has been appointed as amicus curiae on the matter, the court orally observed that it is a question of three states fighting for water, but nobody is protecting the dam.

Highlighting the importance of KRS, the court said the dam has heritage and historical values attached to it. The dam was built by master architect and Bharata Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya with financial assistance from visionary Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru. “We deem it appropriate to protect this dam from mining activities... Until further orders, no mining activity within the 20-km radius,” the court said.

Stating that the Mandya DC had rightly banned mining using explosives, the court said the petitioner cannot seek permission for such activities in the dam region till a decision is taken by experts as per the Dam Safety Act.

The court noted that the experts made attempts to conduct experimental blasts, but could not due to the non-conducive atmosphere. Therefore, they are waiting for suitable conditions to conduct the experimental blasts to assess the impact of mining on the dam.

