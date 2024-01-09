Light rainfall likely to remain in Bengaluru

Mohammad Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

Students pedal back home through

a rain-soaked street in Bengaluru

on Monday | Allen Egenuse J

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajnagar, till Tuesday. In Bengaluru city, there is a possibility of light rain.

Met officials said as per the long forecast between January to March, there is 70 per cent chance that Karnataka is likely to witness above-normal rainfall. Between January 1 and January 8, the normal rainfall is 0.6 mm. However, the state recorded 6.3 mm rainfall in this period.

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year.

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said an official.

