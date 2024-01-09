Home States Karnataka

Light rainfall likely to remain in Bengaluru

  Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday.

Published: 09th January 2024 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru rains. (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammad Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

Students pedal back home through 
a rain-soaked street in Bengaluru 
on Monday | Allen Egenuse J

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajnagar, till Tuesday. In Bengaluru city, there is a possibility of light rain.

Met officials said as per the long forecast between January to March, there is 70 per cent chance that Karnataka is likely to witness above-normal rainfall. Between January 1 and January 8, the normal rainfall is 0.6 mm. However, the state recorded 6.3 mm rainfall in this period.

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said an official.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka rains Coastal Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp