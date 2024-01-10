Bengaluru CEO son murder: 4-year-old child laid to rest

Rishita Khanna By

BENGALURU: Four-year-old boy, Chinmay, who was killed by her mother in Goa was laid to rest at Harishchandra Ghat burial ground in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The body of the child was brought to Bengaluru after a postmortem in Chitradurga.

The last rites were performed by Suchana’s husband Venkat Ramana, a data scientist, who flew down to Bengaluru from Jakarta, Indonesia, and then travelled to Chitradurga where the postmortem was conducted on Tuesday night. The body was then shifted to Raman’s residence in Rajajinagar, where the last rites were conducted on Wednesday.

The postmortem report suggested that the child was smothered to death with a cloth or a pillow. Chinmay, who died of strangulation, had no injuries on the body but the chest veins had reportedly swollen due to pressure on the throat.

It is also suspected that it was a pre-planned murder as the police had found two empty bottles of cough syrup in the hotel room which indicates that Suchana might have given Chinmay a heavy dose of medicine to make him sleep before killing him.

In the meantime, Suchana, continues to be in the custody of the Goa police, where she is being investigated.

Suchana had allegedly killed her son Chinmay on the intervening night of January 7 and 8 in a hotel in north Goa. She had then booked a taxi to Bengaluru from Goa, despite the hotel staff telling her that it would be a costly affair (over Rs 30,000) instead of booking a flight.

The tip- off of the incident came to light, when one of the hotel house keeping staff found blood stains in the hotel room, during cleaning, after she had vacated the room.

The Goa police were alerted and they further contacted the cab driver. Sichana was arrested in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Tuesday. During interrogation, Suchana told the Goa police that she had not killed Chinmay, but he had died in his sleep. The police had found Chinmay’s body packed in her bag in the cab.

