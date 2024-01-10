Home States Karnataka

ED raid on Congress MLA Nanjegowda for second day

The MLA is also the president of Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (KOCHIMUL).

Published: 10th January 2024 08:27 AM

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raid on the premises of Malur Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda that began on Monday morning continued on Tuesday too. The raid is as part of a money- laundering investigation.

The MLA is also the president of Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (KOCHIMUL). The ED team conducted raids on the residence of the legislator at Kommanahalli in Malur Taluk of Kolar district and administrative block of KOCHIMUL at Huthur hobli on the outskirts of Kolar. Employees of the milk union, however, attended work.

The ED of ficials left the MLA’s house at aound 10 pm. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Anil Kumar and Congress district president Lakshminarayana visited Kommanahalli, but met only local party leaders and returned. Meanwhile, the police directed the Congress workers, who had gathered in front of Nanjegowda’s house, to leave the spot.

