Experts wary of opening up Lakshadweep for more tourists

AmitS Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Marine biologists and hospitality experts have sounded a word of caution amid the buzz to make Lakshadweep an alternative to the Maldives in beach tourism. There has been a sudden spike in interest on Lakshadweep islands after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the islands and three Maldivian ministers put out unsavoury messages against Modi and his visit.

Many netizens have been demanding that the infrastructure be improved to accommodate more tourists at Laskhadweep. But experts said the archipelago in the Arabian Sea is not like any other set of islands. It’s a strategic Naval base and home to rare corals and marine fauna.

Except a few islands, including Kavaratii with a population of around 20,000, all others are uninhabited and have never been opened to tourism, they added. “In the best interest of marine wildlife, Lakshadweep islands should get the protected area status, through which controlled tourism can be initiated,” says Abdul Rasheed, a well-known writer who worked in Lakshadweep islands for many years.

“The corals are sensitive and at many points, they have decayed due to various reasons. We have been recording a decline in the number of migratory birds to these islands in the last few years. Few areas of lagoon are parted to make way for small vessels making a dent in the coral population. The islands are also home to rare varieties of fish that are protected under the law,” he added.

Marine biologist VN Nayak suggested that monitored tourism is key to protect the islands and showcase them to domestic tourists. “The tourism potential of Lakshadweep islands has never been fully explored. It’s time the government brings good infrastructure and selects a few islands where tourism can be developed. The process of visiting needs to be relaxed and regular ship services started from Kochi and Mangaluru,” he said.

The experts cautioned that the influx of tourists should not affect the local population and traditions. “Alcohol is prohibited on the islands and recently two liquor outlets were opened for tourists. The Tata Group is investing in two uninhabited islands and constructing sea villas and resorts. At many islands, the population is very less and tourism could help locals get a new source of income.

Many locals claim that tourist influx could lead to real estate issues and the government should handle the issue cautiously. The Lakshadweep islands are strategically located about 400 km from the mainland making an entire ocean area under the control of Indian authorities. This makes it another reason to save the islands,” said another tourism expert.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: Marine biologists and hospitality experts have sounded a word of caution amid the buzz to make Lakshadweep an alternative to the Maldives in beach tourism. There has been a sudden spike in interest on Lakshadweep islands after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the islands and three Maldivian ministers put out unsavoury messages against Modi and his visit. Many netizens have been demanding that the infrastructure be improved to accommodate more tourists at Laskhadweep. But experts said the archipelago in the Arabian Sea is not like any other set of islands. It’s a strategic Naval base and home to rare corals and marine fauna. Except a few islands, including Kavaratii with a population of around 20,000, all others are uninhabited and have never been opened to tourism, they added. “In the best interest of marine wildlife, Lakshadweep islands should get the protected area status, through which controlled tourism can be initiated,” says Abdul Rasheed, a well-known writer who worked in Lakshadweep islands for many years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The corals are sensitive and at many points, they have decayed due to various reasons. We have been recording a decline in the number of migratory birds to these islands in the last few years. Few areas of lagoon are parted to make way for small vessels making a dent in the coral population. The islands are also home to rare varieties of fish that are protected under the law,” he added. Marine biologist VN Nayak suggested that monitored tourism is key to protect the islands and showcase them to domestic tourists. “The tourism potential of Lakshadweep islands has never been fully explored. It’s time the government brings good infrastructure and selects a few islands where tourism can be developed. The process of visiting needs to be relaxed and regular ship services started from Kochi and Mangaluru,” he said. The experts cautioned that the influx of tourists should not affect the local population and traditions. “Alcohol is prohibited on the islands and recently two liquor outlets were opened for tourists. The Tata Group is investing in two uninhabited islands and constructing sea villas and resorts. At many islands, the population is very less and tourism could help locals get a new source of income. Many locals claim that tourist influx could lead to real estate issues and the government should handle the issue cautiously. The Lakshadweep islands are strategically located about 400 km from the mainland making an entire ocean area under the control of Indian authorities. This makes it another reason to save the islands,” said another tourism expert. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp