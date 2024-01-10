Karnataka: After clash with NDA exam date, CET now on April 18-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has rescheduled the Common Examination Test-2024 (CET) as the dates clash with the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination scheduled for April 21. Now, the CET will be held from April 18 to 19.

The Kannada language test, which was scheduled for scheduled April 22, will now be held on April 20, said Ramya S, Director, KEA. Candidates for professional courses, including engineering, should fill out the application online between January 10 and February 10. To digitise the verification of documents and reduce the time taken, the authority has revamped the application process. The submissions will be verified through SATS, the Revenue Department’s web service module.

KEA has also launched an App, which can be downloaded from its website, to give alerts about schedules and notifications. As soon as candidates start the registration, they will receive messages through WhatsApp about the status of their applications and fee payments.

Classes 5, 8, 9 exams from March 11-18

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the final dates for Summative Examination-2 for students of Classes 5, 8 and 9. For Class 5, the exams will be held between March 11 and March 14, and for Classes 8 and 9, it is between March 11 and March 18. The schedule applies to students of state curriculum in government, aided and unaided schools.

The duration of each paper for Class 5 will be two hours and for a total of 40 marks. Exams for Class 8 will be for 2 hours 30 minutes for 50 marks. For Class 9, the duration will be three hours for a total of 80 marks.

The first three papers of all three classes are languages, followed by core subjects chosen by the students and the physical education test. Last year, Primary Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced that from the current academic year (2023-24), the question papers will be set by the Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) to introduce uniformity in testing. The papers will be made available to field officers and the deputy directors of the Education Department. However, the evaluation will take place at the school level.

